MongoDB modernises core banking for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

MongoDB has collaborated with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to modernise its core banking infrastructure, leveraging MongoDB Atlas as a pivotal component in their comprehensive application modernisation strategy.

This partnership achieved substantial milestones, including a 90% reduction in development time for migrating core banking applications from legacy relational databases to MongoDB Atlas, and completing the migration at a fraction of the cost associated with traditional approaches. The integration of AI-driven automation tools has further streamlined developer workflows, reducing the time required for running application test cases from over 80 hours to just five minutes, empowering developers to innovate more rapidly.











Augmenting Retail Banking

In less than three months, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank successfully modernised its Agent Delivery System—a legacy retail banking application—on MongoDB Atlas. This transformation was facilitated by MongoDB Relational Migrator and AI-assisted modernisation tools. The Agent Delivery System serves as a retail teller application for the bank's agent branches, catering to communities where digital banking services are offered by non-bank entities such as newsagents or pharmacies.

Prior to adopting MongoDB Atlas, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank encountered challenges with their legacy relational database, which hindered the system's adaptability to modern data mapping requirements. This necessitated significant effort from analysts and developers to manage complex database tasks and ensure smooth application operations.

The bank specifically aimed to implement a microservices architecture and robust API ecosystem to integrate data seamlessly and facilitate agile data flow between internal applications, third-party services, and customers. MongoDB Relational Migrator played a crucial role in expediting codebase analysis, service decomposition, and application refactoring, ensuring a secure and efficient migration to MongoDB Atlas.





Innovating at pace

MongoDB Professional Services collaborated closely with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to develop tailored generative AI tools. These tools automated integration testing, code generation, and deployment of microservices within the new Agent Delivery System architecture. This innovative approach significantly reduced migration complexities, human effort, and costs associated with legacy migrations.

By leveraging MongoDB's automated generative AI tooling, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has streamlined routine programming tasks, empowering developers to innovate swiftly. This capability has facilitated the deployment of highly-available and high-performance features, enhancing overall end-user experiences.