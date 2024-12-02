MoneyWorks adds e-invoicing feature





They have partnered with Link4, a Peppol accredited Access Point provider, to enable their users to send and receive e-invoices through the MoneyWorks platform.

In 2020, the Australia Taxation Office (ATO) mandated e-invoicing for government departments and agencies. According to the official press release, the May 2020 budget also included USD 15.3 million towards increasing the adoption of e-invoicing within Australia.