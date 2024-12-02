MoneyNetint selects AFEX to expand its payment network across the globe

This partnership, leveraging AFEX’s API technology, will support MoneyNetint’s functionalities and allow it to offer a wider range of services to its corporate clients. MoneyNetint processes and facilitates the transfer of billions of dollars each year for clients around the world, according to the official press release.

Through the AFEX API partnership, MoneyNetint clients sending and receiving funds will now have access to AFEX’s global payments infrastructure, offering real-time pricing and automating payment execution.