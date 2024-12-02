Moneylion to acquire Even Financial for USD 440 mln

The transaction provides for total consideration to Even’s equity holders of up to USD 440 million, using a convertible financing structure that values MoneyLion at its initial public listing price of USD 10 per share. Even’s investors include Goldman Sachs, American Express Ventures, SoFi, F-Prime Capital, MassMutual Ventures, LendingClub, Canaan Partners, and GreatPoint Ventures.

Founded in 2014, Even digitally connects and matches consumers with real-time personalised financial product recommendations from banks, insurance, and fintech companies on mobile apps, websites, and other consumer touchpoints through its marketplace technology. Even’s infrastructure leverages machine learning and advanced data science to solve a significant pain point in financial services customer acquisition, bridging financial institutions and channel partners via its API and embedded finance marketplaces.

The acquisition strengthens MoneyLion’s platform by improving consumers’ abilities to find and access the right financial products to help them manage their financial lives. Even’s growing network includes over 400 financial institution partners and 500 channel partners, covering a breadth of financial services including loans, credit cards, mortgages, savings, and insurance products. The acquisition also expands MoneyLion’s addressable market, extends the reach of its own products, diversifies its revenue mix, and furthers MoneyLion’s ambition as a financial super app for hardworking Americans.