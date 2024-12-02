MoneyLion launches RoarMoney banking app





The service will provide an on-demand deposit account with access to interest-free cash advances, cashback rewards, and Tap&Go contactless payments. It is backed by MetaBank, a strategic investor in MoneyLion.

According to Mobile Payments Today, the RoarMoney account costs USD 1 a month, however, it has no monthly minimum balances or other hidden charges. Customers also have no-fee access to more than 55.000 ATMs.