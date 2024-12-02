MoneyLion joins American Fintech Council







The American Fintech Council (AFC), the premier industry association representing responsible fintech companies and innovative banks, announced that MoneyLion has joined the AFC as its newest member. MoneyLion, a digital ecosystem for consumer finance that empowers everyone to make their best financial decisions, joins a fast growing fintech association comprising responsible innovators delivering critical access to financial services.

Officials from the AFC said that MoneyLion enables customers to take control of their financial future, unlocking countless possibilities for people long forgotten by traditional financial institutions. Responsible fintech companies like MoneyLion are building the future of finance — innovations that make financial services and education more accessible for all.





Augmenting financial accessibility and innovation

With more than fifteen million customers, MoneyLion provides personal finance products, tools, and features designed to make financial services more inclusive, transparent, and accessible to everyone. MoneyLion is a marketplace-first provider, offering borrowing, saving, credit, and banking solutions with both 1st-party and 3rd-partyproducts, complemented by curated and original money-related content that delivers actionable insights and guidance.

Additionally, MoneyLion provides innovative embedded finance marketplace solutions that match consumers with personalised offers from its partners, providing convenient access to an expansive breadth of financial solutions that enable consumers to borrow, spend, save, and achieve better financial outcomes.

Executives from MoneyLion said they are happy to join the AFC and look forward to collaborating with other fintech industry leaders to advocate for policies that drive financial inclusivity and innovation for millions of Americans. The company has long been committed to bridging the financial literacy and financial access gap for hard-working Americans, and we share in the AFC’s aims of providing better financial opportunities and outcomes to consumers.