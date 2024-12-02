Moneyhub's APIs now available via AWS marketplace





Moneyhub is offering its Open Banking APIs, Open Banking Affordability, and Categorisation services through the marketplace, alongside a host of its other capabilities. Moneyhub’s Open Banking API allows businesses to provide smart nudges powered by machine learning and AI, to help customers achieve better financial outcomes, instant account-to-account payments, and much more. While its Open Banking Affordability and Categorisation will enable businesses to check eligibility and affordability for certain products and services.











Businesses using these products will be able to unlock the potential of Open Banking and move beyond that to use the power of Open Data to fuel their customer-focused initiatives.

As well as offering ‘self-service subscription’ products, Moneyhub will also be offering ‘seller private offer subscriptions’ for those who want to build their own solution using Moneyhub’s APIs or those who want to consult with Moneyhub to develop a bespoke solution for them to deploy the technology and to enable them to invoice centrally through AWS.





Moneyhub in recent announcements

In 2022, Moneyhub secured two investments. In October, the company secured an initial GBP 35 million in funding from high-profile backers Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group. An additional GBP 5 million debt facility was provided by Shawbrook. Legal & General’s investment is partially subject to regulatory approval.

The investment will help to accelerate the ongoing development of Moneyhub’s solutions, including those around pensions and wealth, payments, distribution, affordability, and Data-as-a-Service. While Moneyhub is already present in several countries, the new funding will expedite the internationalisation of its technology.

Later on, in December, Moneyhub secured a further GBP 15 million in funding from the savings and retirement business Phoenix Group. Phoenix Group joined existing lead investors Legal & General and Lloyds Banking Group with a minority stake in the business. Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, already has a commercial relationship with Moneyhub through a financial wellness proposition for Workplace pension customers. Money Mindset utilises Moneyhub’s Open Finance platform. Standard Life will look to improve this partnership, using Moneyhub’s Open Data technology to support its strategic goals.