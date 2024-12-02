Moneyhub raises USD 18 mln to expand into new markets

Sir Peter Wood, British entrepreneur and innovator, is leading the investment round via a newly formed investment vehicle SPWOne. It invests and supports a range of innovative businesses across their lifecycle.

This latest funding builds on the previous investment round which included Nationwide Building Society Ventures. Notably, all initial investors have participated again in this round, showing their commitment and confidence in Moneyhub’s trajectory.

The Moneyhub platform provides a suite of Open Banking and Open Finance data connections, intelligence and payment solutions through APIs and white-label products. Through these, their clients can access data, analytics, and actionable insights.