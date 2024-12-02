As a result of this partnership, Voyant will be able to use the data and payments platform’s Open Banking and Open Finance APIs. Furthermore, the joint venture will allow advisers using Voyant’s platform to gain real-time access to a comprehensive view of the financial details of their clients.

The information Voyant’s advisors will reportedly access regarding their clients include data related to bank accounts, credit cards, investments, pensions, loans mortgages and ISAs. One expected advantage is that both the advisers and their clients will be able to visualise and track a client’s outcomes and goals.





More about the expected benefits of the partnership

According to the official statement, the new solution is meant to support advisers with their Consumer Duty requirements by actively providing products and services that suit their clients’ needs based on their goals.

The newly GDPR-compliant data-sharing service is anticipated to allow advisers to further accelerate their fact-finding process. Moreover, they will have added visibility over their clients’ assets, as well as over analyses of their income and expenditure.

Given the wide array of information advisers will get access to, it is believed that they will be able to extend proactive and tailored services to their clients. From the client’s perspective, this new solution will translate into them being able to enjoy more personalised communication with their adviser.





Moneyhub and Voyant's strategies and previous developments

Moneyhub is a data, intelligence, and payments company that has developed an ISO 27001-certified software specifically tailored for Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data applications. Its API solution is fully customisable and features options such as data aggregation, insights, notification nudges, and payment systems. Moneyhub’s product seeks to facilitate businesses to get access to data and analytics to create personalised offers and services.

Earlier in 2023, the company announced that its APIs would be available via the AWS marketplace. Moreover, the platform partnered with Open Finance company MX in a bid to help the two businesses to make use of each other’s offerings.

Voyant is a financial wellness, planning, and wealth management provider that expends its services to industry professionals and their clients. To do so, the business makes use of interactive and collaborative modelling with cash flow and goal- and outcome-based capabilities. The company has a network of over 2,500 firms that it serves, including banks and wealth management firms.

For more information about Moneyhub, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.