Moneyhub partners with Legado





Wealth management and pension clients that send out millions of account statements and policy documents to their customers each year by post, can now send the documents securely and electronically via Moneyhub. Legado’s digital vault solution will be embedded into the Moneyhub platform providing an ordered and secure location for holding customers’ annual statements, life insurance policies, pension and mortgage statements and other important documents.

The collaboration will also enable people to securely share documents and information with selected third parties, such as advisers, friends and family, ensuring individuals and businesses have the right information at the right time. Each user will receive their own personal, portable, and access-controlled vault, with features including after-death sharing and data integrations.