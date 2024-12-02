Moneyhub partners Otto to offer employee wellbeing benefits

With Moneyhub’s Open Finance connections to financial services providers, as well as its smart analytics, users of Otto’s financial dashboard can now see the full scope of their finances, with insights that can be of use for financial health. Otto users receive support from a financial coach, which helps data-powered insights create a circle fostering greater financial optimisation.

Otto’s platform, which is available via employee benefits schemes, is designed to solve a mental health burden on UK employees: financial stress. By creating a complete picture of users’ financial situation, from investments, pensions and loans to mortgages, bank accounts and properties, rather than operating in silos, Otto can help users to develop a financial roadmap and plan for their futures.

To make its vision a reality, Otto turned to Moneyhub for its Open Finance solution. Once users sign up to the Otto platform they will be asked if they want to connect their accounts, whether that be an investment account or a pension, with Moneyhub’s technology enabling the connections.