This app is designed to simplify financial management by offering advanced features without requiring users to change their existing bank accounts. The partnership highlights the shared vision of both companies to deliver innovative solutions in the financial technology sector.

The app will provide several features to enhance financial control and promote savings. Users can access customisable reminders, automated savings nudges, special savings pools, hidden 'piggy bank' options, and secure me-to-me transfer technology. These tools aim to streamline the savings process and make financial planning more efficient. Additionally, the app will offer competitive interest rates on funds held within the platform, creating added value for users.













To address the needs of vulnerable groups, the app includes safety features to provide financial oversight for the elderly and those who may require additional support. For small businesses, the app promises competitive interest rates on idle funds, helping companies maximise returns on their working capital and cash reserves.

Marygold & Co, a subsidiary of The Marygold Companies, was established in August 2021 to drive acquisitions and expand its UK presence. Earlier this year, the company acquired Step-By-Step Financial Planners Limited, a UK-based investment advisory firm, strengthening its foothold in the market.





New projects

In addition to this project, Moneyhub announced another collaboration this week with WPS Advisory to launch LifeStage, an app designed to provide accessible and cost-effective financial advice. This development further underscores Moneyhub’s commitment to enhancing financial literacy and support for diverse customer groups.

By leveraging Moneyhub's account information and payment initiation services, the new wealth app will offer users comprehensive insights and control over their finances. The partnership signifies a strong step forward in creating innovative, secure, and efficient solutions for managing and growing wealth.