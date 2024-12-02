Moneyhub makes Open Banking payments the default way to pay

The functionality allows all businesses to build tailored products and services that incorporate card-free payments, as well as offering consent-driven access to financial analytics and insights. Moneyhub API clients already benefit from the ability to embed plug and play payments into their own front ends.

Now everyone using the Moneyhub platform, including white label clients, have access to the same Open Banking card-free payments protocol, allowing their users to transfer money between accounts using one service. Payments can be secured with a thumbprint, eye scan, or pin number, depending on the customer’s choice.