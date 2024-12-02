Moneyhub extends its partnership with Experian to optimise debt payments





Following this announcement, the partnership is set to introduce Credit Dashboard, a product that will enable customers to access effective debt management services and navigate financial challenges with improved ease and confidence.

In addition, the partnership will provide practical and personalised financial services for clients who face debt issues, while also complementing Experian’s recent integration with ReFi to offer users affordable debt consolidation options. The process will also optimise the suite of tools that are available in order to tackle problem debt.











More information on the Moneyhub x Exparian partnership

According to the official press release, Moneyhub’s Credit Dashboard will continue to leverage personalised insights in order to assist UK adult in the process of managing their debts more effectively and improving their financial resilience. At the same time, the partnership will also focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.

Through this deal, Moneyhub and Experian also jointly identified a significant opportunity to provide consumers with a user-friendly and secure tool that integrates Open Finance data and offers actionable insights. This process aims to accelerate the development of the Credit Dashboard, which offers features such as transaction history, payment reminders, credit utilisation alerts, and debt consolidation journeys, all focusing on simplifying financial management and improving users' overall financial health.

According to the official press release, the Credit Dashboard is expected to be rolled out further to Experian’s extensive user base. This will further allow the companies to accelerate their development, as well as offering customers new ways of managing their debt.