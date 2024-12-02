Moneyhub, Evershare to launch QR-based donation tool

Moneyhub’s Open Banking payments API initiates direct bank to bank payments. This removes the need and cost of traditional card-based solutions, enabling charities to keep more of the money gifted.

Moneyhub’s payment API enables donations to be paid directly from the donor’s mobile banking app to a charity’s existing bank account. The service is supported by 22 major UK banks and has automated Gift Aid. The Evershare platform can be used for donations of up to GBP 10,000.