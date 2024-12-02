Moneyhub, Connect Earth to show carbon cost of spending habits

The partnership allows Moneyhub to offer its personal and enterprise clients insights into the carbon impact of their payments and transactions. The two companies are working together on a variety of applications for Connect Earth’s technology within the many areas of activity of Moneyhub and its clients, from wealth management to consumer spending and pensions.

Moneyhub clients can access Connect Earth’s intelligence via Moneyhub’s APIs, which enable customers to initiate payments or connect to bank accounts, credit cards, pensions, savings, and more. This gives enterprise clients an anonymised view of the finances of a group of people, such as their employees, to help them better understand the carbon implications of their financial habits.