Moneyhub becomes Citibank's first TPP integration

In the UK, Moneyhub offers consent-driven access to financial data via 580 live and in production connections across 200 financial services providers - of which 100 are direct UK Open Banking providers, and a further 100 more broad Open Finance providers.

By working with over 200 UK financial services providers, Moneyhub’s machine-learning powered analytics, unique insights, and tailored smart nudges enable a single API for businesses to access customer consent-driven holistic financial data previously hidden and inaccessible. This encompasses pensions, investments (non-advised and advised through the wealth platforms), loans, mortgages, savings, property values, and of course bank accounts and credit cards.

In addition to Moneyhub’s UK coverage, there are a further 3,500 plus European connections.

Moneyhub’s Open Finance platform also enables actionable smart nudges, which now includes Citibank as an Open Banking provider and therefore inclusion for data aggregation (AIS) and payment initiation (PIS) supported via PSD2 legislation.

Moneyhub’s mission is to improve the financial wellness of people, their companies, and their communities. The platform does this by powering businesses with its APIs and white label solutions, as well as direct to consumer personal financial management apps.