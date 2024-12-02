Moneyhub adds Co-op Bank, Smile Bank, and Kroo Bank Open Banking connections



Per the press release, officials from Moneyhub state that its users have been increasingly asking for connections to Co-op, Smile and Kroo, therefore the company has announced it has become the first TPP in the UK to connect with them via Open Banking.











In a commitment to providing users with an all-encompassing financial experience, Moneyhub emphasises the importance of offering an extensive array of connections in the UK. The aim is to enable users to access a holistic, comprehensive overview of their finances either through the app or via partner platforms. Emphasising the significance of a holistic perspective, the company asserts that only with such a comprehensive view can individuals make well-informed financial decisions, receive personalised advice and guidance, and adequately prepare for the future.





Bridging connectivity

The Co-op Bank is a UK-based bank providing a range of banking products and services to 2.7 million retail customers. The bank also provides business loans, credit cards, and deposit products to a growing pool of UK businesses.







Smile Bank, a trading division of the Co-op Bank, was a UK-based original digital bank offering full-service current accounts, savings, ISAs, investments, and credit cards.





Kroo Bank, a digital bank launched in December 2022 aiming to change banking, offers customers a current account, an overdraft, deposit protection up to GBP 85,000 and zero fees on spending abroad.





Moneyhub is a global provider of Open Banking account connectivity. In the UK alone, it provides connections to thousands of institutions.





Moneyhub’s technology offers a solution to connect across current accounts, savings, loans, investments, mortgages, property valuations, automotive and pensions, providing a holistic view of an individual’s finances. It enables actionable insights through its smart nudges and machine learning.





Over 150 million people have access to Moneyhub’s technology through their partners such as Aon, Standard Life, and SEI Investments, or directly through its personal finance app which can be accessed through the App Store, or Google Play.





About Moneyhub

Moneyhub is a data, intelligence, and payments company which develops ISO 27001 certified software for Open Banking, Open Finance, and Open Data applications. Its FCA-regulated Open Data platform enables companies to transform data into personalised digital experiences and initiate payments.







Its APIs and fully customisable platform provide data aggregation, insights, notification nudges, and payment systems. As a result, clients have the consent-driven data and analytics they need to create super-personalised offers, products, and services.