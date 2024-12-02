MoneyGram, Sigue partner for payment services

The partnership will enable Sigue’s US customers to access ‘MoneyGram’s domestic and international receive network, adding scale to Sigue’s existing global footprint’. MoneyGram built an API-driven organisation that enables companies to plug into their global network to provide expanded services for their customers. Opening their global platform to companies as Sigue enables MoneyGram to increase payment volumes through their network and process additive transactions.

In 2020, Ripper partnered with MoneyGram, the former became MoneyGram’s key partner for cross-border payment and foreign exchange settlement using digital assets. In March 2021, MoneyGram developed an API platform that would be available to other businesses and institutions.

Sigue is a P2P and B2B payments company having licences in the US and Puerto Rico and also offer payments services across six continents. The company has primary operational centres in the United States, India, and Mexico.