Moneygram, Lightnet to offer payout services in SEA area

The integration and implementation of Lightnet’s technology with MoneyGram‘s money transfer services provides customers with a selection of payout services across South East Asia. This collaboration centres around Bridgenet, Lightnet’s first-layer solution, which connects Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) to MoneyGram’s money transfer services.

Lightnet says that the solution creates interoperability between existing banking rails and non-bank agent networks, while bridging the gap between different entities thereby enabling companies to deliver services to their users. Through this partnership, Lightnet’s wants to promote financial mobility and inclusivity for the unbanked and underbanked populations of Asia.