Moneyfarm selects Yapily to power instant bank deposits





The move by Moneyfarm means customers will be able to instantly top-up or make withdrawals from their investment portfolios directly to and from their bank accounts, without the need for card payments.

Moneyfarm manages the assets of over 45.000 people and has raised over EUR 115 million of funding since its launch in 2011. In September 2019, the digital wealth manager raised EUR 39 million in its latest round of funding.