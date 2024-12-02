Moneyfarm launches platform as a service solution for M&G

Moneyfarm’s new &me offering comes in the form of a customised investment experience packaged into a web application and an app for both Android and iOS-based devices. The product is aimed at a new generation of savers, and it can help them when it comes to making investment decisions.

Moneyfarm’s solution for M&G incorporates the main features of a digital-first investing solution but the company also wanted its users to be able to interact with actual people whenever they needed help, which is why they provided access to dedicated consultants.

The &me solution arrives in the context of increased digital adoption, as there are here are 6.5 million potential customers open to digital advice in the UK according to a report from Boring Money. B2B2C partners working with Moneyfarm can receive access to custom solutions through the company’s technology platform, product wrappers, asset management capabilities, back office/operations, and engagement model.

Clients of &me receive access to &me classic or targeted portfolios. The classic portfolios comprise a diversified selection of ETFs investing in equities and bonds across different regions such as US equities and UK corporate bonds. The targeted portfolios focus on a combination of active and passive funds.

Moneyfarm representatives cited by ffnews.com mentioned the company’s success in Italy, as well as its integration with Poste Italiane (Postefuturo Investimenti), Unicredit’s Buddybank (Steppy by Moneyfarm) and Banca Sella (Sella Evolution powered by Moneyfarm). Moneyfarm UK officials highlighted the speedy launch of the &me project in just nine months and emphasised M&G Wealth’s investment expertise as well as the human touch provided by the dedicated &me investment consultants.

Moneyfarm’s funding round from 2022

In January 2022, Moneyfarm raised GBP 44.1 million in a funding round led by investment house M&G. M&G, which had over GBP 370 billion of assets under management and administration at the time, took a minority stake in Moneyfarm as part of its funding agreement. The exact stake taken by M&G, a first-time investor in Moneyfarm, has not been disclosed.

The funding round aimed to improve Moneyfarm’s product offering while supporting future development and building partnership models by offering its digital wealth management as a module for other financial institutions to integrate. As part of the agreement between Moneyfarm and M&G, M&G made plans to launch a UK digital investment platform under the M&G Wealth brand.