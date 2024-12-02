Moneycorp teams up with Cambrist





The partnership allows banks and fintechs to access everything needed to drive cross-border payment experiences for their customers across new and existing card programmes.

The partnership will deliver multi-currency wallets and international payments, including spot currency rates, real-time FX trades, non-domestic ledger balance management, reconciliation, reporting and card scheme settlement without significant technical or operational changes. This single connection simplifies the back office and treasury management of cross-border card payments to enable card issuers to focus on delivering innovative propositions to their customers.

Moneycorp is a payments fintech offering a full suite of payment solutions in over 120 currencies.