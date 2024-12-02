moneycorp Americas to launch new API integration

The company’s product can integrate into client accounting software and ERP systems, at no additional cost. Through this new integration, clients gain access to faster payments, saving time and transforming payment workflows and scalability.

Today, CFOs are heading the enterprise-wide digital agenda, with 77 percent leading efforts to improve operational efficiency through technological adoption, and 77 percent also exploring how disruptive technologies could benefit their business. Currently, only 34 percent of finance tasks are automated, and many businesses continue to struggle to locate the right data.

Through moneycorp’s pre-built integrations, customers can keep track of all international payments directly in their accounting software such as QuickBooks, NetSuite, Xero, and Dynamics GP, thereby eliminating manual keying entries, saving time, and reducing errors. Customers can now instantly sync data, track payments in multiple currencies, and edit beneficiary information, all in one payment ecosystem.