moneycorp Americas, Shortlist to facilitate gig economy payments

Shortlist, a platform for managing and engaging freelancer workers, will integrate moneycorp’s API technology to offer both domestic and international payments for businesses. The solution will be available to Shortlist’s customers who need to pay freelancers and contractors operating in over 180 countries.

Businesses will be able to pay freelancers and contractors in their local currencies. Additionally, moneycorp’s beneficiary validation micro service assists Shortlist to embed API services within their platform to validate banking details.

The rise of the gig economy in North America has seen drastic increases since COVID-19. 36% of American adults currently conduct some form of gig work. Flexible work schedules, remote working and regulatory changes are causing more working professionals to turn to or consider freelance employment, according to the official press release.