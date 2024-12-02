moneycorp Americas expands to Canada to offer global payment and FX hedging products

For over two decades, moneycorp’s North American operations have served clients in the US, focused on private clients’ money transfers, corporate risk management, and global payments solutions. moneycorp has liquidity relationships with over 20 financial institutions acting as a pricing aggregator to deliver pricing engine for clients.

As a global large independent FX provider, moneycorp offers its clients a banking group within its portfolio with banking licenses in Brazil and Europe. moneycorp Americas will work with private clients such as high net worth individuals and snowbirds looking for real estate purchases in the US and abroad.