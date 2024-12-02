Moneybox raises GBP 35 mln





As well as Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, the new round was also joined by new backer Polar Capital along with several existing investors.

The funding comes just ahead of Moneybox hitting GBP 3 billion in assets under administration across its 800,000 customers.

With around 300 employees, the funding will be used to continue building Moneybox’s brand, growing its customer base, launching its first financial planning services, adding a broader range of ETFs, and introducing crypto investing.

Crypto further expands Moneybox’s offering, which today includes ISAs, LISAs, SIPPs, GIAs, JISAs, a cash platform, pension consolidation service, and mortgage advice service.