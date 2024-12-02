Moneybox adds ETFs to its investment offering

The company has introduced ETFs to provide more choice for those who want to build diversified investment portfolios aligned to their personal interests and values. Among those being offered are Vanguard’s S&P 500 and FTSE 100 ETFs, seven BlackRock iShares ETFs, including Global Clean Energy, Automation & Robotics and Ageing Population, Legal & General’s Clean Water and Cyber Security ETFs and UBS S&P 500 ESG ETF.

The additions come as Moneybox says it has reached over GBP 2.5bn in assets under administration from more than 750,000 customers. Moneybox has also been expanding into new services including mortgages and entered the pensions market in 2020.