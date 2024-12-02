Money Minx partners Salt Edge to offer Open Banking in Europe

Money Minx offers a DIY investing experience with control over assets, debt, and investments from around the world and in any currency. Combined with Salt Edge data aggregation and data enrichment tools, Money Minx can offer more.

The collaboration with Salt Edge helps Money Minx to build a ‘Personal Finance Mission Control’ for the investors by implementing PSD2 compliant access to clients’ bank data across Europe. Open Banking-enabled live bank feeds offer a way to track investments from around the world in any currency, in a single place.

By teaming up with Salt Edge, Money Minx can cover 50 countries globally by integrating with only 1 API instead of having to connect with each financial institution on their own. Salt Edge solutions helps users to connect their bank accounts in Europe to Money Minx in several clicks. The process is automated, eliminating the need to download statements and enter values in Money Minx manually.