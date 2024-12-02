Money Dashboard, Wealthify team up to help users track investments

This partnership will allow users to track their investments, credit, and saving accounts in real time.

While Money Dashboard is used by the clients to see how much they have saved and spent, set budgets and plan for the future, Wealthify is allowing its customers to invest as much as they want across original or ethical ISAs, General Investment Accounts, Junior ISAs and soon-to-be-launched Self Invested Personal Pensions.

This tie-up follows Money Dashboard’s recent partnerships with banks including Monzo, Starling Bank and Revolut.