Money 2020 - Diebold announces new banking concepts for improved customer experience

Derived from the Responsive Banking Concept unveiled in 2014, the integrated and transformative concepts bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash through cardless transactions, mobile integration and faster access.

Diebolds screen-less, self-service Irving concept, dispenses cash with no card required, streamlines processes and shaves time off of transactions. Citi bank is testing the Irving concept at its innovation lab in New York. With an estimated USD 5 trillion in currency circulating the globe, Irving was designed to provide faster, more convenient consumer access to cash. Driven by an idea that places the user experience at the core, Irving features:

• Bring your own device (BYOD) access: The card reader, PIN pad and physical screen are completely eliminated, instead, transactions are scheduled using the screen on the consumers mobile device.

• Increased speed and security: Cash withdrawals can be completed in less than ten seconds, and since this method authenticates the transaction by connecting to the consumers smartphone, security is increased and card fraud is mitigated.

• Consumer-recognition technology: Consumers are identified through near field communication (NFC) as they walk up to the concept, and are delivered instant access to cash through contactless, mobile-banking methods such as quick response (QR) codes, NFC and iris-scan biometric technology.

• Small footprint: Compared to a standard through-the-wall ATM, this terminals depth is reduced by as much as 32%, and on the consumer-facing side, it is up to 37% narrower, when compared to other standard ATMs in the market.

Diebolds second banking concept, Janus, is a dual-sided self-service terminal that is capable of serving two consumers at the same time and offers more advanced functionality in a standard footprint. Designed to enable an enhanced in-branch experience for consumers, Janus features:

• Shared technology: The new concept shares alarm boards, connectivity and monitoring technology. The shared modules serve consumers on both sides of the unit without compromising security or transaction speed.

• Mobile-enabled access: Enabled through NFC or QR code technology, Janus eliminates traditional card readers and subsequent card fraud. Receipt printers are also eliminated in favor of email or text receipts.

• Tablet touch screen: A tabletop interactive touch screen enables multiple check imaging, ID scanning for new accounts and document signing.

• Video teller access: Video conferencing is available for immediate assistance with a teller for basic questions or to complete more complex transactions.

• Leading-edge design: The new terminal includes privacy panels, more intuitively integrated screens and a single-slot cash interface, while offering a refined, modern architecture.