Monese's XYB partners with Paymentology





The platform was designed to offer banks, non-banks, and financial institutions the possibility to provide their customers and client base financial services in a fast and secure manner. Following this partnership, XYB will extend its capabilities and will improve its technology infrastructure, aiming to offer a dynamic and efficient experience for its interconnected platform’s users.

Furthermore, XTB will be enabled to offer a card processing experience to customers in over 60 countries around the world. The strategic deal will focus on making the overall transaction processing faster and more secure for clients, as well as its fraud monitoring offerings and virtual cards that are linked to any major scheme. Customers will be given the opportunity to benefit from Paymentology’s real-time data feed, which offers detailed insights into clients’ spending patterns. Moreover, it will enable coreless banking users of XYB to continually personalise their capabilities for end-customers.









Paymentology’s strategy of development

The UK-based global issuer-processor company, Paymentology offers customers, partners, and banks the needed technology and services for issuing and processing many types of physical or virtual cards. The firm had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, across several geographic areas around the globe.

In July 2023, Paymentology announced the expansion of its collaboration with epayments and financial solutions provider TrueMoney. With the increased popularity in the world of financial applications in Thailand among mobile carriers, TrueMoney offered its clients payment services that regard feature options such as TrueMoney Mastercard, TrueMoney Cash Card, Payment Gateway, Remittances, and Kiosks. According to the press release published at the time, the companies were set to be enabled to use the card issuing platform and its analytics capabilities in order to further improve the financial services in Thailand, as well as in Cambodia.

Earlier in June 2023, Paymentology partnered with Vodafone Fiji in order to upgrade its M-PAiSA mobile wallet and to issue Mastercard digital first cards for cross-border payments and online transactions. Paymentology was set to provide Vodafone Fiji with the needed connectivity to establish a gateway to the Mastercard global network for the issuing of M-PAiSA Mastercard debit cards.

The collaboration utilised smart APIs and a pre-established technology stack for the authorisation and processing of Mastercard payments and transactions. With the assistance of Paymentology, Vodafone Fiji was enabled to offer clients a secure and efficient payment experience while managing operations by exempting Vodafone from the challenges and complexities of global payment connectivity, as well as compliance requirements for a faster deployment.



