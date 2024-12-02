Monese launches direct debit service

The new service comes in response to a direct demand from the digital bank’s customers, whose number is rapidly growing, with 75% of all customers choosing Monese as their salary receiving account - making it their primary current account for everyday banking tasks.

Morover, the digital bank has also granted access to Faster Payments, the customers being now able to access cheaper cash deposits at 11,500 Post Office branches across the UK, and 29,000 PayPoint locations. PayPoint top ups will be available in real-time, while top ups at Post Office locations will appear in accounts the next morning.

Earlier in June 2017, the digital bank has launched direct debit functionality for its clients.