Moneris launches B2B solution Boost Intercept

Boost Intercept, which will be made available to potential customers later in 2016, is designed to replace traditional B2B payment methods such as cheque and paper-based invoicing with an electronic system similar to the company’s signature B2C (business-to-consumer) platform.

In addition to developing and releasing a new B2B platform, Moneris has spent the past year organizing a team that will extend the company’s range of B2C services to B2B clients, including strategy consulting, analytics reporting, and technical support, according to Wilkinson.

While the company hasn’t specified which electronic payment cards will be supported by Boost Intercept, Wilkinson said it’s expected to support all major brands, and the company’s existing B2C infrastructure is compatible with Interac, Visa, MasterCard and American Express.