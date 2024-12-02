MoneeMint chooses TruNarrative for onboarding and transaction monitoring

MoneeMint is a fintech with a focus on providing socially responsible finance to millennials in the UK and Europe. Aiming to be Europe’s first ethical digital bank, MoneeMint will provide their customers with transparent, fair mobile banking, through a digital-first experience.

Initially delivering range of prepaid products and services, MoneeMint’s relationship with Railsbank allows them to issue pre-paid Mastercard, providing a digital pre-paid account, international money transfer services and many more products that MoneeMint will launch in the future.

The TruNarrative platform will enable MoneeMint to deliver a smooth and compliant onboarding and transactional risk strategy, as the press release says. TruNarrative will deliver MoneeMint access to a full suite of customer onboarding and verification technology, including automated identity verification, fraud prevention, and ongoing risk monitoring.

Within the TruNarrative platform’s no-code interface, MoneeMint will be able to adapt its onboarding and transactional risk monitoring strategies to react to market, regulatory, and fraud trend changes, mitigating risk and streamlining its customer’s experience.