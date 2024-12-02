Mollie Capital goes live in the UK

Mollie has expanded its Mollie Capital solution to the UK, a fast and flexible way for SME merchants to access funding. The service allows UK retailers to bypass traditional lenders and access up to GBP 250,000 to help drive growth. In Europe, where the service launched in late 2022, SMEs have used Mollie Capital to take advantage of deals to acquire cut-price inventory and boost marketing spend during peak shopping periods.











Mollie Capital’s lending history

To date Mollie Capital, which is offered in conjunction with YouLend, has provided loans exceeding EUR 50 million to over 5,000 SMEs in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. Applications for funding are highest during peak shopping periods, such as Black Friday and the festive period.

Once a merchant has been processing payments with Mollie for 90 days, they are immediately eligible to apply for funding. The application process takes as little as five minutes, and once a decision is made the funds are transferred within 24 hours. This enables merchants to take rapid action to changes in business circumstances and capitalise on growth opportunities. Mollie Capital features a fixed one-time fee with a repayment plan based on a percentage of your daily sales.

Officials from the Dutch ecommerce brand CookingLife, an early customer of Mollie Capital, explained they used Mollie Capital while renovating their new head office and warehouse. It helped them pre-finance more activities during construction to invest more in their new warehouse. This will benefit them later during the year-end rush.

Representatives from Mollie said that Mollie Capital is their first financial service to launch in the UK, the first of many designed to eliminate financial bureaucracy for SMEs. For too long, small and mid-size UK merchants have been neglected by incumbent payment services providers, lenders, and banks. They just don’t invest in the simplicity and flexibility SMEs need to manage their finances. Mollie Capital fills a critical gap in the UK market. In Europe, they have customers repeatedly using, and paying back, this new source of funding to drive impressive levels of sustainable growth.