Mogo expands partnership with Snowflake





As per the information detailed in the press release, the collaboration allows Mogo to leverage Snowflake Data Cloud as the foundation for its Wealth products. The move focuses on increasing the company’s processing time and efficiency, as well as enabling the deployment of new artificial intelligence (AI) applications to support consumers in investing, building wealth, and achieving financial freedom.











Mogo – Snowflake collaboration objectives

Mogo’s digital wealth platform integrates Mogo, a commission-free stock trading app that supports users in investing based on a Warren Buffett approach to long-term investing. Furthermore, the platform includes Moka, which provides Canadians with an alternative to mutual funds and wealth managers that overcharge and underperform with a fully managed investing solution based on the outperformance at a decreased cost. According to Mogo’s officials, AI has the ability to assist the wealth industry and, by expanding its use, the company supports its objective to develop an improved wealth-building platform for Canadians. Furthermore, Mogo aims to eliminate the challenges in this sector, including high-fee products and underperformance. The company plans to leverage AI to help Canadians, especially younger generations, build their wealth and expand their investing abilities.



Moreover, representatives underlined that, as the company continues to develop a scalable technology platform, Mogo aims to support its existing and new members by using Snowflake’s secure Data Cloud offering. Snowflake’s solution is set to provide further efficiencies and increase performance at the same time. Currently, Mogo offers simplified digital solutions that assist its members in improving their journey to wealth-creation and financial freedom. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, Mogo provides a payments platform that enables card programs for companies across Europe and Canada.





Mogo’s recent developments