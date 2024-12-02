Modularbank partners with Trifork

The partnership should strengthen both companies’ banking and fintech offerings. Modularbank has built a configurable core banking platform featuring a set of retail and business banking capabilities. They help financial innovators to develop, test, and roll out new products and experiences, all of which starts from the core.

Trifork will use its experience in building fintech solutions to develop add-on features to Modularbank’s core banking platform and support customers within the financial services industry throughout the implementation process.

Modularbank's platform consists of independent modules, allowing customers to pick and choose the exact capabilities they need to meet their business objectives. Its API-first approach facilitates integration with other services and systems, enabling the roll-out of new products.