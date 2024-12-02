Modularbank announces EUR 4 mln late seed funding

Modularbank’s cloud-agnostic core banking platform, built with an API-first approach, allows banks, financial services companies and any other business such as retailers, utility companies or telemedicine providers, to integrate its modular banking technology into their existing infrastructure.

The funding will initially be used to set up commercial operations, including an office, in the UK, and to increase operations in France, DACH and Southern Europe from Modularbank’s European base in Berlin.