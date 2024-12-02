MODIFI partners with Solarisbank to expand to the Netherlands

Dutch SMEs are now in a position to take advantage of buyer and seller financing solutions, helping them to improve their liquidity, manage risk and accelerate growth. MODIFI allows SME customers to obtain working capital on the basis of accounts payable. It also serves small and medium-sized businesses trading with Asia, the Middle East and North America. The expansion is in cooperation with the German banking-as-a-service platform Solarisbank.

MODIFI offers automated infrastructure platforms for SME’s and a paperless platform so that consumers can get working capital and invoices can be uploaded in minutes. Solarisbank promotes the 'Buyer Finance' product, a solution that allows buyers to postpone payments to domestic or foreign vendors by 30, 60 or 90 days on an invoice-by-invoice basis. With ‘Seller Finance’, MODIFI pays exporters' outstanding invoices as soon as the goods are shipped and covers the risks of their buyers defaulting.