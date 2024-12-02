MODIFI acquires Seawise Capital





The transaction relates to the future business of the Seawise portfolio. The parties agreed to keep further details private. MODIFI is one of the digital trade finance platforms for SMEs that spans the three major trading regions of Europe, Asia, and North America. It provides SMEs with digital solutions to finance and manage their trades, protect them from counterparty risk, and track their shipments.

MODIFI currently operates out of 9 offices in Berlin, Amsterdam, New York, Delhi, Mumbai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Dhaka.