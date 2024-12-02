Modern Treasury announces referral agreement with Silicon Valley Bank





Modern Treasury’s payment operations platform enables companies to close books with continuous accounting, manage payments via dashboard or API, and reconcile cash across multiple bank accounts. Through a referral agreement, SVB and Modern Treasury will provide mutual clients with access to process payments through their SVB bank accounts, enabling users to send, receive, reconcile, and approve payments using SVB’s set of domestic and international payment methods and currencies.

SVB provides a full range of financial services and expertise to companies of all sizes in innovation centres around the world.