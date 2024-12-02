Mobitel, Fortumo to release direct carrier billing in Sri Lanka

The partnership will facilitate Mobitel subscribers to enjoy premium digital content, pay for games, in-app content, and a host of digital services by opting purchases to their postpaid phone bill or prepaid number. Fortumo’s Hosted DCB solution allows digital service providers to launch direct carrier billing in a scalable manner. Fortumo manages the checkout flow and localisation on behalf of its merchants, accelerating the time-to-market and reducing the amount of development work needed to launch the payment method. The same integration can be used to collect payments from Mobitel.

In Sri Lanka, only a small portion of people have credit cards while most own a smartphone. This creates a challenge for digital service providers: while most people can access online content, most are unable to pay for premium services. Carrier billing solves this issue by allowing any user to charge online payments to their phone bill, according to the official press release.