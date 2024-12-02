MobilityOne rolls out mobile banking app for Meghna Bank in Bangladesh

The mobile app is part of MobilityOnes Tap n Pay mobile financial services platform, and can be used for fund transfers, prepaid mobile reloads, ticketing and bill payments.

The app is expected to complement 5,000 point of sales terminals deployed in Bangladesh by Mobility i for providing Meghnas mobile financial services.

Currently, the two partners have a revenue sharing agreement in place for transaction fees incurred by users of the app or point of sales terminals.