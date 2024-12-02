Mobility Capital Finance, Mastercard partner for affordable financial services

Their specific focus lies on providing tailored digital tools, and new payment cards to low wealth minority and black communities. The new investment will enable the expansion of MoCaFi’s card programmes and solutions to help address the inequities in the financial system for the underserved and to support the company’s platform to provide banking, credit building, and wealth coaching services to the underbanked.

Via the collaboration with Mastercard, Mobility Capital Finance is able to deliver digital services that aim to close the racial wealth gap and advance black Americans’ ability to affordably save, invest, and insure themselves against risks. The digital Mastercard Money Connect Solutions will help reduce dependence on payday lending, allow people to send money to relatives affordably, enable real-time bill payment, and check deposits by phone.