Mobile invoicing app Invoice2go raises USD 35 mln

The round, a Series A, was led by Accel Partners and Ribbit Capital, with Accel partner Ryan Sweeney joining Invoice2go’s board of directors. In addition, Accel CEO-in-Residence Greg Waldorf has joined Invoice2go as its new CEO.

The company sells invoicing apps that work on mobile phones, tablets, and desktop/laptop computers.

Invoice2go is used by more than 100,000 businesses in more than 50 countries, with customers invoicing USD 10 billion annually. For future plans, the company aims to continue the company’s international growth, particularly in English-speaking countries, by doing more to localize the product and to adapt the workflow to different geographies.