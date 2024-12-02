Mobile invoicing app Invoice2go raises USD 15 mln

The round was led by Ribbit Capital with participation from Accel Partners.

The company intends to use the funds to expand its presence in the Fintech space with the development of new features.

Founded in 2002 by CEO Greg Waldorf, Invoice2go provides a mobile app that allows small businesses to manage cash flow through invoicing, expense tracking and reporting tools.

For future plans, the company aims to launch its mobile payments feature, powered by Stripe Connect, that allows small businesses and freelancers to accept credit and debit card payments immediately.

Invoice2go is dually headquartered, in Australia and the US.