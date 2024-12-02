Mobile bank N26 to enter the US market

US customers can sign up for the waitlist and will be able to open an account starting mid-2018. The challenger bank will offer similar bank account services to those available in European markets. Some additional services, tailored to the US market have also been announced.

N26 will initially offer a checking account with full use of a card, money transfers, cash withdrawals, and features tailored to the US market, including a customer reward program. In the long-term, N26 plans to build a FinTech hub with more services and becoming the one-stop shop for all its customers’ financial needs.

The challenger bank operates as N26 Inc. in the US, based in New York. To comply with the regulatory framework, N26 will be using a partner bank to provide its services to US customers.

N26 combines technology and design in order to create an exceptional user experience. It develops every product as a mobile-first application, as opposed to traditional banks who simply add on a mobile interface to their existing infrastructure.