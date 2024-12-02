MobiKwik delivers RuPay card

Mobikwik said in a statement that the MobiKwik RuPay prepaid card will be free of charge to customers and purely digital ‘keeping in line with the demand for digital payments across online and brick and mortar stores.’ The company added that customers can now get up to USD 2700 of their MobiKwik wallet balance mirrored on the MobiKwik RuPay prepaid card.

MobiKwik RuPay prepaid card users will automatically qualify for MobiKwik Zip, which provides up to USD 400 credit in their wallet. They can also save extra on each card purchase by benefiting from both RuPay card offers and MobiKwik SuperCash. Among the key features of the MobiKwik RuPay card are no activation fees.