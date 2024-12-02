Mobey Forum forms Payment Expert Group to boost future digital financial services

The group will determine the implications and opportunities for banks’ business models as a result of new innovations including artificial intelligence, distributed ledger technology and the internet of things.

The Payments Expert Group will also explore the relationship between broader consumer behaviour and digital payments trends. The Payments Expert Group enables members to address challenges in an open, commercially-neutral environment.

Mobey Forum connects industry thought leaders to identify commercial drivers for the development of better digital commerce. Mobey Forum's members collaborate to analyse business strategies and technologies to create innovative, interoperable and competitive digital financial services.








